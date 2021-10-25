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The Original Originalist: Tucker's View of the Constitution
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20 views • October 25, 2021
St. George Tucker’s View of the Constitution of the United States was the first extended, systematic commentary on the Constitution after it had been ratified by the people of the several states and amended by the Bill of Rights. It made the case for strictly limited federal power, which is a big reason why it fell out of favor in the mid-19th century.
Path to Liberty: October 25, 2021
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Path to Liberty: October 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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