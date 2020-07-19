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Portland Airspace Restricted*Gestapo Tactics On US Soil?Battle Looming*Civil War Coming
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3416 views • July 19, 2020
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https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_1203.html
https://imgur.com/QujHvGi
https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley/status/1283852273089683464
https://twitter.com/sparrowmedia/status/1283605418883899397
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/dhs-under-boss-were-taking-this-national
https://apnews.com/95ed013d58a00db0d85ddfd14ab51d2c
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/507922-aclu-files-lawsuit-over-federal-agents-in-portland
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/portland-protests-trump-arrests-geroge-floyd-cbp-chad-wolf-dhs-barr-a9626236.html
https://dnyuz.com/2020/07/18/federal-officers-in-portland-face-rising-opposition-on-streets-and-in-court/
https://www.ozarksfirst.com/local-news/local-news-local-news/kansas-city-getting-225-federal-agents-to-help-solve-murders/
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Justice-Dept-carries-out-third-federal-execution-15416598.php
https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/1284602848622280705
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/libya-gna-fighters-head-front-battle-sirte-looms-200718204213310.html
https://twitter.com/Intel_Sky/status/1284500620930478080
https://twitter.com/tradelawyer/status/1284580568982859778?s=20
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1284575408575467520
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1284574065718636556
https://twitter.com/tigerin1959/status/1284570073085218816
https://twitter.com/JudeDwain/status/1284593226385469441
https://www.libyaobserver.ly/news/turkish-source-russia-behind-airstrikes-al-watiya-base-western-libya
https://apnews.com/c339f71bf029f36b1091ee31c9f0171a
https://southfront.org/unidentified-warplanes-struck-turkish-led-forces-in-syria/
https://southfront.org/armenian-azerbaijani-clashes/
https://southfront.org/russia-is-investigating-recent-drone-attack-on-its-troops-in-northeast-syria-report/
https://southfront.org/russia-is-investigating-recent-drone-attack-on-its-troops-in-northeast-syria-report/
https://southfront.org/turkey-is-recruiting-syrian-militants-to-fight-for-azerbaijan-against-armenia-reports/
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-libya-on-july-18-2020-map-update/
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-july-17-2020-map-update/
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2020/07/17/heres-what-the-damage-inside-the-bonhomme-richard-looks-like/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-administration-weighs-troop-cut-in-south-korea-11595005050
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1284559189482725376
https://discord.com/channels/566320755332349959/664477092041326623
Please Subscribe to our Four channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_1203.html
https://imgur.com/QujHvGi
https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley/status/1283852273089683464
https://twitter.com/sparrowmedia/status/1283605418883899397
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/dhs-under-boss-were-taking-this-national
https://apnews.com/95ed013d58a00db0d85ddfd14ab51d2c
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/507922-aclu-files-lawsuit-over-federal-agents-in-portland
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/portland-protests-trump-arrests-geroge-floyd-cbp-chad-wolf-dhs-barr-a9626236.html
https://dnyuz.com/2020/07/18/federal-officers-in-portland-face-rising-opposition-on-streets-and-in-court/
https://www.ozarksfirst.com/local-news/local-news-local-news/kansas-city-getting-225-federal-agents-to-help-solve-murders/
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Justice-Dept-carries-out-third-federal-execution-15416598.php
https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/1284602848622280705
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/libya-gna-fighters-head-front-battle-sirte-looms-200718204213310.html
https://twitter.com/Intel_Sky/status/1284500620930478080
https://twitter.com/tradelawyer/status/1284580568982859778?s=20
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1284575408575467520
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1284574065718636556
https://twitter.com/tigerin1959/status/1284570073085218816
https://twitter.com/JudeDwain/status/1284593226385469441
https://www.libyaobserver.ly/news/turkish-source-russia-behind-airstrikes-al-watiya-base-western-libya
https://apnews.com/c339f71bf029f36b1091ee31c9f0171a
https://southfront.org/unidentified-warplanes-struck-turkish-led-forces-in-syria/
https://southfront.org/armenian-azerbaijani-clashes/
https://southfront.org/russia-is-investigating-recent-drone-attack-on-its-troops-in-northeast-syria-report/
https://southfront.org/russia-is-investigating-recent-drone-attack-on-its-troops-in-northeast-syria-report/
https://southfront.org/turkey-is-recruiting-syrian-militants-to-fight-for-azerbaijan-against-armenia-reports/
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-libya-on-july-18-2020-map-update/
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-july-17-2020-map-update/
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2020/07/17/heres-what-the-damage-inside-the-bonhomme-richard-looks-like/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-administration-weighs-troop-cut-in-south-korea-11595005050
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1284559189482725376
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