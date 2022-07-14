Can YOU Pass the HITLER TEST??? July 14, 2022

CAN YOU PASS THE HITLER TEST?
THREE MAIN ISSUES
*** Being red-pilled about the jews in that they are behind the ills of our world.
*** KNOWING that the holocaust is a hoax
*** Question and Challenge any Adolf Hitler/Third Reich Defamation.
LINKS
*** July 28, 2020 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qawhdWCJ7Zm3/
*** Oct 22, 2021 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Is30kejXKlU9/
*** Aug 28, 2019 - Brian Ruhe and John Kaminski
HITLER TEST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Is30kejXKlU9/
*** July 30, 2020 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDC9GNqtA51b/
*** Aug 24, 2021 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VBALUg3NNfiV/
*** Apr 22, 2022 - John Kaminski’s HITLER TEST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKAd8BphpPh0/
*** Jan 17, 2022 - Can You Pass the Hitler Test - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wRbpBwUkYZOD/
*** Jan 28, 2022 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/HfeIZpZoQioC/
*** Mar 25, 2022 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/mL65zOK3NeVG/
*** July 14, 2022 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wn5tLsV9DPCC/