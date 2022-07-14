Can YOU Pass the HITLER TEST??? July 14, 2022

CAN YOU PASS THE HITLER TEST?

THREE MAIN ISSUES

*** Being red-pilled about the jews in that they are behind the ills of our world.

*** KNOWING that the holocaust is a hoax

*** Question and Challenge any Adolf Hitler/Third Reich Defamation.

LINKS



*** July 28, 2020 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qawhdWCJ7Zm3/

*** Oct 22, 2021 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Is30kejXKlU9/

*** Aug 28, 2019 - Brian Ruhe and John Kaminski

HITLER TEST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Is30kejXKlU9/

*** July 30, 2020 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDC9GNqtA51b/

*** Aug 24, 2021 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VBALUg3NNfiV/

*** Apr 22, 2022 - John Kaminski’s HITLER TEST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKAd8BphpPh0/

*** Jan 17, 2022 - Can You Pass the Hitler Test - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wRbpBwUkYZOD/

*** Jan 28, 2022 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/HfeIZpZoQioC/

*** Mar 25, 2022 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/mL65zOK3NeVG/



*** July 14, 2022 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wn5tLsV9DPCC/