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After Show Convo with Dorian Jones | Ep 70 Pt 2
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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Our chat continues with Dorian Jones, a motivational speaker who focuses on self improvement techniques that empower us achieve our goals in life. Dorian doesn't hold back as he shares how we can believe in ourselves by taking action to reinforce it.

We also chat about: making your own bed; passing the torch; character building; raising children; dealing with fristration; defining moments; being our own teacher; Aspirations versus Desires; changing the narrative; Want versus Will; discerning negative thoughts; taking time for yourself; love language; and so much more.

Join us as we dive into the creative flow with Dorian and chat about who knows what. Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight.

Learn more about Dorian: https://www.DorianJones.com

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Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com

Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com

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Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com

We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
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