Tom Renz Drops Bombshells About the Most Important Member of Trump's Team

Attorney, show host, and Christian patriot Tom Renz joined me today to discuss Susie Wiles, the de facto manager for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. She normally resides behind the scenes but has been coming out more lately. Tom did his research and what he learned about her is startling.
Tom's Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TomRenz
Tom's X: https://twitter.com/renztom
Tom's Beef (Promo Code "renz25"): https://renzwholecows.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.