Tom Renz Drops Bombshells About the Most Important Member of Trump's Team
JD Rucker
Published 15 hours ago

Attorney, show host, and Christian patriot Tom Renz joined me today to discuss Susie Wiles, the de facto manager for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. She normally resides behind the scenes but has been coming out more lately. Tom did his research and what he learned about her is startling.

Tom's Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TomRenz

Tom's X: https://twitter.com/renztom

Tom's Beef (Promo Code "renz25"): https://renzwholecows.com

donald trumptom renzsusie wiles

