JUST SALTED****POEM

Are you salt in this world today? This is poem that you must listen to get the full understanding. Just as Christ Yashaya spoke in parables, he also has given me to speak by his power in poems, songs, parables, etc., to share his truth, salvation, message, doctrine, to those who have ears to hear what the spirit is saying. Not everyone will receive. Pray for us as we continue to pray for all of you, the true body of Christ. Stay focused and encouraged. Blessings.

****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE****

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****







