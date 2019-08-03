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FED UP PROFESSOR #32
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8 views • August 03, 2019
Kids in many colleges are NOT being taught how to function in the real world. The thought that these same kids will run for office and win should terrify any sane person. If you want a preview of what that would look like, I GIVE YOU THE 2020 DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES. ONLY THE NEW ONES WILL BE EVEN CRAZIER!
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