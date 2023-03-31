Illuminati Satanists create all wars including Ukraine war to take over nations & start NWO tyranny

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). Satan Lucifer’s earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers of the Illuminati rule the earth through their Bilderberg Satanic Druid Council of which the Rothschild family is a member of. They and the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families create and run all the wars on earth. Now, the Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatars and their Shadow Group seem to be in charge, and their Nazi 5th Reich androids and cybernetic hybrids seem to be carrying out the war. The Space Force which runs all the militaries of each nation seem to be run by Satan Lucifer’s nephilim & chimera fake aliens “galactic federation of planets” and the “universal council” which contain millions of species. So when Satan Lucifer’s CIA disinformation agent Steven BenNun misleads all his followers against Israel by saying that the Israelis control the world, it is an absolute farce lie. He covers up all of these groups. He diverts the humans’ attention to politics and nations and social issues and meaningless current events, instead of the issue of repentance. War is made possible by the fallen angels because of the idolatry of the humans that worship nationalism and fake nations and politics and ethnicism. It does make sense, because he and his wife Jana BenNun pervert the Word of God the Bible to their own demonic spirits’ doctrines of Jezebel. When they cover up the devil, and they destroy God’s Word for the devil, then that means they work for the devil. If you hate God’s original Bible verses, and you are a fake Christian rebel and God-hater and idolater and lover of Sananda Jesus & Jezebel & Mammon & Adephagia & hundreds of other redefined Bible verses’ fake foreign gods, then you will get deceived. Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ world money management servants the Draco avatar Rothschild family had their reptilian hybrid globalist elites President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill and Draco avatar Queen Elizabeth’s Garter knight servant & general in the British army who was Emperor Hirohito and their Satanist Freemason CIA Harvard-educated Admiral Yamamoto start World War 3, in order to remove all exposure and speech and common knowledge of their Rothschild family crimes, and the Illuminati NWO global government, and the Western Satanist pedophile cannibal feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers, and the black nobility families, from all educational materials and public documents and books and records in Japan after World War 2. They also tried to exterminate the Japanese dragon family and Chinese dragon family by making Asians kill each other, because they consider them inferior cockroach-level creatures for eugenics extermination. It is their Illuminati Satanist depopulation agenda. They do not depopulate themselves and the Dracos and Pleiadians and fallen angels, but they depopulate others. We real Christians belong to the kingdom of God, and there, we have brothers and sisters from every nation and tribe and kingdom, and there is complete peace. It is not a fake peace that the AntiChrist of Satan Lucifer will create by causing World War 3 and nuclear war and famine and plague, so that the people will accept him as their fake hero savior who will deliver them from the destruction and chaos and terror that they will create. That is a fake one-world government peace built on tyranny and a one-world Luciferian religion and a one-world “Mark of the Beast” slavery digital currency economy. It is the devil’s counterfeit AntiChrist kingdom of the true Jesus Christ’s millennial kingdom of peace that God will establish.





