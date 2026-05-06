Radio: Iran orders US warship to turn around - and it obeys

Iran orders US warship to turn around — and it obeys (video found posted yesterday)

A US Navy warship reportedly retreated from the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Navy warned it to alter course back toward the Indian Ocean.

💬 “Last warning,” Iranian forces reportedly told the coalition vessel over radio, warning it could be targeted if it continued.

🃏 So much for Trump’s “we hold all the cards” routine.

Adding, more about this:

Hormuz Strait: Trump fails to get Iran to play along and save him face

The US government told Iran in advance about its bid to break the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and warned it not to interfere, but Iran attacked US vessels anyway, Axios reports.

What really happened?

♦️ The White House was looking for a PR coup to show the world that it still runs things in the Persian Gulf

♦️ Why tell Iran? Because Washington knows who really controls the strait

♦️ The Iranian attacks on US ships were logical: why would it play along with Trump and his attempts to save face?

♦️ When shots were fired, the Pentagon downplayed the situation

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Dan Caine declared the Iranian attacks were “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations”

🔊 “Right now, the ceasefire holds,” claimed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

♦️ The US attempt to bluff Iran failed, and Tehran has made it clear that the Strait of Hormuz is no place for US political games or speculative oil trades





@geopolitics_prime