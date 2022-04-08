THE DOLLAR'S RESERVE STATUS IS ENDING. WILL BITCOIN SAVE US?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Government forbids competition in currencies. Why is that? Is it because The Fed's dollar would quickly lose the competition with gold, silver, and perhaps even Bitcoin? Government can't create gold out-of-thin-air (like it does with dollars) to fund its expansion into every aspect of our lives. But change is in the air.