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1/29/19 #MINIONS: HRC's Rhee, Stone, Newsguard & MAGAFFs #HUNGERGAMES
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13 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/29/19: Stone pleads not guilty while Mu_ller's HRC lawyer hunts. Meanwhile, anti-vax fake news exposed and MAGA FF's continue...
Please watch the excellent video by American Intelligence media discussing Je_nie Rh_e's massive conflict of interest as prosecutor for the Mu_ller's investigation of St_ne and it's intention to destroy IW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFlMqssoRc4&;t=1107s
Vaccinated children spread disease:
https://www.westonaprice.org/studies-show-that-vaccinated-individuals-spread-disease/
Please learn about government by consent:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.newsguardtech.com/press/announcing-newsguard/
https://www.pentagontoday.com/article/news-newsguards-advisory-board-has-history-of-fake-news-unethical-journalism/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/01/24/newsguard-packs-board-with-neo-conservatives-d-c-power-players/
To learn the truth about the globalist neo-feudalist Hunger Games agenda being spearheaded by the 2020 election candidates:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Please support the excellent reporting of Victurus Libertas in covering the globalist genocide agenda:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_E_2-ltT24&;t=1746s
Watch Greg Hunter's excellent interview with K.A. Fitts on the behind the scenes finances of the federal government in stealing our TP$:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi6S4zrFjPg
To learn about the UBUNTU movement:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
Please get active in your local communities to stop globalist genocide, medical tyranny, and to insist on Constitutional law and to demand the end of the federal government control over your life! YOU ARE FREE!!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
1/29/19: Stone pleads not guilty while Mu_ller's HRC lawyer hunts. Meanwhile, anti-vax fake news exposed and MAGA FF's continue...
Please watch the excellent video by American Intelligence media discussing Je_nie Rh_e's massive conflict of interest as prosecutor for the Mu_ller's investigation of St_ne and it's intention to destroy IW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFlMqssoRc4&;t=1107s
Vaccinated children spread disease:
https://www.westonaprice.org/studies-show-that-vaccinated-individuals-spread-disease/
Please learn about government by consent:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.newsguardtech.com/press/announcing-newsguard/
https://www.pentagontoday.com/article/news-newsguards-advisory-board-has-history-of-fake-news-unethical-journalism/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/01/24/newsguard-packs-board-with-neo-conservatives-d-c-power-players/
To learn the truth about the globalist neo-feudalist Hunger Games agenda being spearheaded by the 2020 election candidates:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Please support the excellent reporting of Victurus Libertas in covering the globalist genocide agenda:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_E_2-ltT24&;t=1746s
Watch Greg Hunter's excellent interview with K.A. Fitts on the behind the scenes finances of the federal government in stealing our TP$:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi6S4zrFjPg
To learn about the UBUNTU movement:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
Please get active in your local communities to stop globalist genocide, medical tyranny, and to insist on Constitutional law and to demand the end of the federal government control over your life! YOU ARE FREE!!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
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