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1/29/19 #MINIONS: HRC's Rhee, Stone, Newsguard & MAGAFFs #HUNGERGAMES
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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13 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/29/19: Stone pleads not guilty while Mu_ller's HRC lawyer hunts. Meanwhile, anti-vax fake news exposed and MAGA FF's continue...

Please watch the excellent video by American Intelligence media discussing Je_nie Rh_e's massive conflict of interest as prosecutor for the Mu_ller's investigation of St_ne and it's intention to destroy IW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFlMqssoRc4&;t=1107s

Vaccinated children spread disease:
https://www.westonaprice.org/studies-show-that-vaccinated-individuals-spread-disease/

Please learn about government by consent:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org

https://www.newsguardtech.com/press/announcing-newsguard/

https://www.pentagontoday.com/article/news-newsguards-advisory-board-has-history-of-fake-news-unethical-journalism/

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/01/24/newsguard-packs-board-with-neo-conservatives-d-c-power-players/

To learn the truth about the globalist neo-feudalist Hunger Games agenda being spearheaded by the 2020 election candidates:
https://www.stopthecrime.net

Please support the excellent reporting of Victurus Libertas in covering the globalist genocide agenda:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_E_2-ltT24&;t=1746s

Watch Greg Hunter's excellent interview with K.A. Fitts on the behind the scenes finances of the federal government in stealing our TP$:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi6S4zrFjPg

To learn about the UBUNTU movement:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org

Please get active in your local communities to stop globalist genocide, medical tyranny, and to insist on Constitutional law and to demand the end of the federal government control over your life! YOU ARE FREE!!

If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
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