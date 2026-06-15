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3yrs ago June 2023 tonyheller Climate Fakery Part 1
Tony Heller @TonyHeller
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H41OYme1vlA&t
https://rumble.com/v2u0hlz-climate-fakery-part-1.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H41OYme1vlA/
https://odysee.com/@TonyHeller:c/climate-fakery-part-1:0
Climate Fakery Part 1