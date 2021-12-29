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Watch Your Mouth - Proverbs 29:20 (NIV)
20 Do you see someone who speaks in haste?
There is more hope for a fool than for them.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A blabbermouth is virtually without hope.
Do not let any unwholesome talk
come out of your mouths,
but only what is helpful for building others up
according to their needs,
that it may benefit those who listen.
Ephesians 4:29 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/mw463muu
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