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#145 Today's Boondoggle- with Mike Doody, Founder of the Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation
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In this episode Bill talks with Mike Doody, The Founder and CEO of the Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation.
We talk about the journey that led to Mike joining the Army, some of the horrors experienced in the valleys of Korengal and his connection to the Restrepo documentary, we also talk about some of the wild times with his platoon involving a Justin Bieber blow-up doll, his interview on Fox News, the catalyst to starting the Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation, and his personal views on the recent debacle in Afghanistan under this current administration.
We also talk about breaking the stigma of PTSD, his time as a Strength and Conditioning Coach, how we can do better supporting the Gold Star families, the savages that the Taliban and groups like ISIS are, and his vision for USF going forward, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about the journey that led to Mike joining the Army, some of the horrors experienced in the valleys of Korengal and his connection to the Restrepo documentary, we also talk about some of the wild times with his platoon involving a Justin Bieber blow-up doll, his interview on Fox News, the catalyst to starting the Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation, and his personal views on the recent debacle in Afghanistan under this current administration.
We also talk about breaking the stigma of PTSD, his time as a Strength and Conditioning Coach, how we can do better supporting the Gold Star families, the savages that the Taliban and groups like ISIS are, and his vision for USF going forward, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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