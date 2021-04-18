Bitcoin Should Be Thought of in Part As Chinese Financial Weapon Against U.S.

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4/7/2021 Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel explained his concern over Bitcoin in a meeting of Nixon seminar. In his opinion, Bitcoin has become a financial weapon of the CCP to fight against the U.S . It threatens the fiat currency , especially the US dollar.