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FREE ENERGY Youtube HOAX - history and trick revealed
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143 views • December 05, 2021
FREE ENERGY Youtube HOAX - history and trick revealed
This cool guy explains the trick.
How much cash are those charlatans raking in with the tens of millions of views with VOLUMES of these fake videos. It is because they don't have a soul and people are dumbed down and simultaneously hungry for the hidden secrets of science to be revealed. That's how the Charlatans are able to lie like that.
This cool guy explains the trick.
How much cash are those charlatans raking in with the tens of millions of views with VOLUMES of these fake videos. It is because they don't have a soul and people are dumbed down and simultaneously hungry for the hidden secrets of science to be revealed. That's how the Charlatans are able to lie like that.
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