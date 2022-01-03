The Pandemic of Fear Part 11 & The Fear of God – Another Perspective TMP

In this talk/presentation titled “The Pandemic of Fear Part 11 and The Fear of God – Another Perspective TMP” The Mystic Philosopher answer question 1 of 3 namely “If all that you have said about the word fear or the thing called fear so far in your talks is correct then can you please explain what does it mean when the holy bible says that in order to have wisdom and understanding one should and one must first fear God? See Proverb 9:10;” He also shared some of his unique perspectives and insights on the creation of the Adamic Race and by extension the Adamic Races. Please stay tuned for much more of TMP while your comments, feedback and feed-forward are welcome and encouraged.