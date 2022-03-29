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Ukrainians allegedly torture Russian troops
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122 views • March 29, 2022
RT.
A video of Ukrainian forces allegedly shooting and beating Russian prisoners of war has caused anger among Russian officials and widespread condemnation online.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vytmff-ukrainians-allegedly-torture-russian-troops.html
A video of Ukrainian forces allegedly shooting and beating Russian prisoners of war has caused anger among Russian officials and widespread condemnation online.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vytmff-ukrainians-allegedly-torture-russian-troops.html
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