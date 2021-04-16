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Fears Grow Over HUGE Russian Military Build-Up at Ukraine Border
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144 views • April 16, 2021
It now seems we have established War on three fronts with Ukranie/Russia & South China sea escalation and of course the ongoing crisis in the Middle East Israel/Iran.
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