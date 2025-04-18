Mike Lindell Battles Misinformation and Legal Turmoil

Welcome to the latest episode of The Lindell Show, where Mike Lindell addresses ongoing media challenges and legal skirmishes. In this episode, Mike discusses various lawsuits involving his company, MyPillow, and his personal struggles dealing with misinformation and attacks from prominent media outlets.

He shares insights from a recent court hearing and sheds light on the sensationalized headlines misrepresenting his statements and financial condition. Additionally, Mike passionately defends his long-standing advocacy for electoral reforms, specifically pushing for a transition to paper ballots and hand-counting to ensure election integrity.

This episode gives a glimpse into the intense scrutiny and adversities faced by a public figure fighting for what he believes is a fundamental cause, while also managing the personal and business repercussions of these battles.