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People Are Waking Up And Getting Angry Over Loss Of Freedoms
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65 views • August 29, 2020
It's only a matter of time until people won't take the abuses of government any longer. It's time to stand up and take back our freedoms. Are we The Land of the Free and Home of the Brave or Land of the Sheep and Home of the Slave?
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