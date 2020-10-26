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20 Reasons Why Joe Biden is a Prick
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68 views • October 26, 2020
In this fun and insightful video, Uncle Sam Lays out 20 Reasons why Joe Biden is a Prick, and in great detail, mentioning his horrible birth as a Sasquatch Turd and describing Joe's penchant for hitting buses full of nuns, throwing acid on innocent pedestrians, and stealing G.I. Joe action figures from 8-year-olds.
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