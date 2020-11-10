© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News Coup! Biden Proclaimed President-Elect on Anniversary of November 7, 1917 Bolshevik Revolution
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • November 10, 2020
Today on TruNews we discuss the communist, deep state, intelligence-led, news coup that has been launched against President Trump and the soul of America, as a formidable counter attack has finally formed from the MAGA movement, including a DOJ investigation into voter fraud, and actionable evidence of widespread illegal voting across every battleground state, using software produced by Democrat connected elite and the CIA. We also address the report from CNN that Arizona has been uncalled from Biden and the shift by Real Clear Politics, stripping “the Big Guy” of electoral votes from Pennsylvania, and in-turn, the presumptive title of President-elect crowned on him by the treasonous puppets of compromised media. Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/9/2020
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPyJV05Emvt9/
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPyJV05Emvt9/
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.