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Ebben, ne andro lontana from "La Wally" by Catalani
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0 view • April 06, 2022
The theme of banishment in Catalani's aria from La Wally is applied to the banishment artists endured as they did not relinquish their bodily sovereignty to a false medical narrative. The injection does not prevent transmission.
Gratitude to KaraokeOpera.com.
Ms. Stadtmueller made her Carnegie Hall debut in Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, and returned to sing 7 more works there. She performed the role of Tosca in NYC's Central Park under the legendary Maestro La Selva.
Gratitude to KaraokeOpera.com.
Ms. Stadtmueller made her Carnegie Hall debut in Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, and returned to sing 7 more works there. She performed the role of Tosca in NYC's Central Park under the legendary Maestro La Selva.
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