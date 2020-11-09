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More Huge Time, Space, Dimension, Demonic Time Travel Puzzle Pieces!!! WOW!! "Tomorrowland", 'Tesla", "Eiffel Tower", Revelation 10 and 13! AMAZING stuff!!
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124 views • November 09, 2020
Spiral Phenomenon Explained
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mUXBqJbQKg
Moon Phases November 2020
https://www.calendar-12.com/moon_calendar/2020/november
Daniel 7:25
https://biblehub.com/daniel/7-25.htm
Rev 13:13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A13&;version=KJV
Daniel 7:25 - Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/daniel/7-25.htm
Rev 13:13 Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13-13.htm
Rev 10
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2010&;version=KJV
Luke 10
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2010&;version=KJV
Tesla's "Different" Ligthening!
https://www.google.com/search?q=teslas+experiment+time+travel&;client=firefox-b-1-d&sxsrf=ALeKk02xOlg5OH5DTSPC2NuhQ-BsCxiQSg:1604869081361&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj2moWc6_PsAhU9B50JHecGD9cQ_AUoAXoECAcQAw&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=6H_DaNsQkB9hGM
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mUXBqJbQKg
Moon Phases November 2020
https://www.calendar-12.com/moon_calendar/2020/november
Daniel 7:25
https://biblehub.com/daniel/7-25.htm
Rev 13:13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A13&;version=KJV
Daniel 7:25 - Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/daniel/7-25.htm
Rev 13:13 Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13-13.htm
Rev 10
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2010&;version=KJV
Luke 10
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2010&;version=KJV
Tesla's "Different" Ligthening!
https://www.google.com/search?q=teslas+experiment+time+travel&;client=firefox-b-1-d&sxsrf=ALeKk02xOlg5OH5DTSPC2NuhQ-BsCxiQSg:1604869081361&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj2moWc6_PsAhU9B50JHecGD9cQ_AUoAXoECAcQAw&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=6H_DaNsQkB9hGM
_______________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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