Why You Should NOT Go To College or University in North America.





Take it from a guy who taught at

Sheridan College

Humber College

Seneca College

Richmond Commerce College

George Brown College

and they all paid well, BUT they do not care one bit about students who pay them exorbadent fees.





Colleges and Universities SUCK!





