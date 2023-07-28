Why You Should NOT Go To College or University in North America.
Take it from a guy who taught at
Sheridan College
Humber College
Seneca College
Richmond Commerce College
George Brown College
and they all paid well, BUT they do not care one bit about students who pay them exorbadent fees.
Colleges and Universities SUCK!
#college #university #school #postsecondary #diploma #degree #phd #MBA #BA #BSc #NorthAmerica #america #USA #Canada #education #doctor #doctorate #tuition #residence #fraternity #textbook #parkingpass #lecture #professor #teacher #study #studyhall #harvard #stanford #universityofnewyork #instructor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.