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The Tares of the Field have Become Overgrown Weeds
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75 views • February 02, 2020
Justice Anthony Kennedy, joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. Along with antichrist Obama will answer in the High Court of Heaven for turning the truth of God in to lie and putting forth a covenant with death. Gay marriage is the workings of Satan.
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
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