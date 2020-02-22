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Last Of The Giants Union Pacific Railroad
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30 views • February 22, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
Last Of The Giants is a vintage railroad film documenting the Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive. It was filmed in the late 1950's and released in 1960. No one ever believed that a Big Boy would run again, but all that changed on May 4th 2019, when 4014 was fully restored to operation.
Last Of The Giants is a vintage railroad film documenting the Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive. It was filmed in the late 1950's and released in 1960. No one ever believed that a Big Boy would run again, but all that changed on May 4th 2019, when 4014 was fully restored to operation.
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