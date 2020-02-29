HELP ICAN PUT VACCINE SCIENCE ON TRIAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Informed Consent Action Network is on the brink of multiple landmark legal wins, but in order to push through to the finish line, we need your help. Support the team responsible for legal wins against HHS, FDA, NIH and the team that got Ameer back in school. With your help, we will win. Donate today!
#IcanDecide