They will be able to scan your hand or forehead to see the vaccine

The video goes into a very in depth description about the vaccine, and about God's mark on your DNA. About how they will be able to use different technologies to scan people in the near future, to see if they have in fact taken the vaccine, or if they were lying about it and bought a card to fake like they have to keep their job or to go do things that they wanna do that required the vaccine. This is further proof that this is the mark of the beast, and it is coming to to the surface. In the video I mention the "bands" of the enemy keeping people tied down, it is because the enemy mimics God in every way possible, because God uses his DNA bands to keep us tied to him. The enemy uses all kinds of sin to keep his heavy chains on people to keep them from going to God.