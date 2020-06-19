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Mammograms are not good screening devices
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73 views • June 19, 2020
Dr. Ben (my mentor) discusses the effects that mammograms have on breasts and why women should look for alternative options, like medical thermal imaging to screen for cancer and other diseases.
www.globalsolutionsfoundation.org
Contact us: 424-292-2363
www.globalsolutionsfoundation.org
Contact us: 424-292-2363
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