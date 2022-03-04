Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Undiagnosed Disease Program BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.05.16)

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Would you believe that the US federal Government has a program to Diagnose the Un-Diagnosed? The success rate is 1.4% of all who apply to this program. Dr Daniels reveals her assessment of the intent behind this program. Don’t get caught in this sinister trap. Tune In Think Happens.
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