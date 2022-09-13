9/13/2022 -- Earthquakes spreading as expected to China, Iran, Japan, Chile, and West Coast USA

I apologize ahead of time for the internet throttling and slow down seen in this video. The shutdowns from the powers that be are getting absolutely ridiculous.





Anyway, as for earthquakes....

China, Japan, Iran, Chile and the West coast of the United States all have now begun to show movement we would expect as the "seismic wave" arrives.

If you watched my last update (on the 7.6 earthquake and what to expect over the next several days), you will know about the aforementioned countries named. You can watch the warning video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieWaM...





Channel update:

The Dutchsinse channel now has "membership" as an option if you want additional dutchsinse content, and also want to help support the operation financially! Link here if you would like to join the community!





https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



