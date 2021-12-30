© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Modesty Demands Honesty - Proverbs 30:3 (NIV)
3 I have not learned wisdom,
nor have I attained
to the knowledge of the Holy One.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A pastor and friend of mine
claims to have written the book:
"Humility And How I Attained It"
My book in progress:
"How I Became Wiser Than Solomon"
The more I study Wisdom,
The more I realize how little I comprehend it.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2vdhyraj
#learned #wisdom #attained #knowledge #HolyOne