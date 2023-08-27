Colonel Douglas Macgregor | “America is under attack’ | ‘It’s time to fight back’

August 23 | 2023
Colonel Douglas Macgregor
Chief executive officer of our country our choice.
Colonel Macgregor:
America confronts its biggest crisis since World War II.
The threats are here at home.
We are launching our service in the fall, our service is free.
Our country is in freefall, it’s time to fight back.
America‘s traditional values of God Country and Family are under attack.
Please join us, America needs you!
Email us to find out how.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.