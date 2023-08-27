Create New Account
Colonel Douglas Macgregor | “America is under attack’ | ‘It’s time to fight back’
August 23 | 2023

Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Chief executive officer of our country our choice.

Colonel Macgregor:

America confronts its biggest crisis since World War II.

The threats are here at home.

We are launching our service in the fall, our service is free.

Our country is in freefall, it’s time to fight back.

America‘s traditional values of God Country and Family are under attack.

Please join us, America needs you!

Email us to find out how.

[email protected]

