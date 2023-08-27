California's Ban on Gas Tools - Unintended Consequences

Two Bit da Vinci
Aug 26, 2023
Electric Yard Tools: Get Prepared With EcoFlow Now click the link below to Save up to $1,499 and use my code EFDCTWOBIT for an extra 5% OFF (except Flash Sale products), until September 27th. EcoFlow DELTA 2 max: https://bit.ly/3DE622q EcoFlow DELTA pro solution: https://bit.ly/3DYh2I8
California is Banning Gasoline-powered yard tools, and I have to tell you, I'm not a fan. I understand where they are coming from, but I believe there will be surprising unintended consequences. So are battery yard tools good enough to replace gasoline, and what unintended consequences might a ban on gas tools bring? Let's figure this out together!
Disclaimer: Ego did send us the Zero Turn Mower for review. All other tools in the video were purchased by me over 6 years.
Ego Zero Turn Mower: https://geni.us/EgoRidingMower
Ego Chain Saw: https://geni.us/EgoChainsaw
Ego Leaf Blower: https://geni.us/EgoLeafBlower
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY_dLKEodcQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.