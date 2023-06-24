Create New Account
Oil depot caught fire in Voronezh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Oil depot caught fire in Voronezh

Footage from Readovka shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky. What caused the fire is still unknown.

Authorities have not yet commented on the information.

-

Voronezh publications publish footage of an explosion at an oil depot during the flight of the Alligator (helicopter)

-



