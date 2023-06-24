Oil depot caught fire in Voronezh
Footage from Readovka shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky. What caused the fire is still unknown.
Authorities have not yet commented on the information.
-
Voronezh publications publish footage of an explosion at an oil depot during the flight of the Alligator (helicopter)
-
