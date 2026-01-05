609: Second City Situations | Ben Wahhh (Clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chicago has long been known as a hub for organized crime and gang activity, dating back at least a century. It is difficult to know where the criminals end and the government begins, as many seem to be wearing the same hat. Democrats have had a monopoly on the city for nearly a hundred years, with Lori Lightfoot, Brandon Johnson, and JB Pritzker as the most recent batch of grifters.
Ben Wahhh has been a Chicago resident his entire life and has been plugged into the city’s pulse through Deluxe Tattoo, as well as his charity, Ink Relief. His understanding of the Chicago political machine helps make sense of the seemingly senseless ideas that gain the support of the city’s people.
