Warriors of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division of the 5th Army liberated the settlement Veseloe in the Zaporizhzhia region, Huliaipole direction. Along with Veseloe, a large enemy defense area of more than 15 square kilometers was taken under control!!!

Counting from the beginning of November, Veseloe becomes the FIFTH settlement liberated by the Heroes of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment, the SEVENTH settlement liberated by the Seaside Troops of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division, and the THIRTEENTH — by the "Vostok" troop grouping.

Adding: Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 21, 2025

▪️ The details of the demands proposed by the USA🇺🇸 to Russia🇷🇺 and Ukraine🇺🇦 before organizing negotiations are beyond any limits, casting doubt on the possibility of a new round of the "Istanbul format." Meanwhile, European countries are preparing new provocations: the proxies of the arms lobby are leading the EU to war or, at the very least, to enormous expenses.

▪️ At night, the enemy launched a significant number of UAVs transiting through our frontline regions. Once again, the enemy's targets included energy generation facilities, including those in Crimea.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces notes high activity of our aviation and "Geran-2" drones. The latter fact about the systematic use of these strike UAVs indicates increased production capacity and reserves of these drones in the Russian Armed Forces. Reports mention battles in the forest belts of Sumy region; near Andreevka, another assault group of the AFU was destroyed by comprehensive fire. In the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors, "Geran-2" struck the AFU near Sapushyne.

▪️ In the village of Nova Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino district, a drone attacked a car, injuring two people. In Glotove, a moving passenger car was attacked by an FPV drone, injuring a woman. Another civilian was wounded by a drone strike on a passenger car in the village of Rozhdestvenka. In the village of Moschene, an FPV drone detonated on private property. In the village of Kozynka, a private house was destroyed due to a drone drop.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues the assault on Vovchansk, advancing near Synelnykove. In the Melove-Khatne area, our forces are advancing through forest plantations.

▪️ Gerasimov's statement about the complete liberation of Kupyansk has not yet been supported by objective control footage.

▪️ In Krasnyi Lyman, the enemy noticed our advanced assault groups in the residential area in the eastern part of the city.

▪️ South of Seversk, fighting has intensified again near Zvanivka, which may indicate new actions by the Russian Armed Forces to encircle Seversk.

▪️ In Konstantinivka, our forces are increasing pressure on the southeastern outskirts of the city. Attacks are carried out using the only possible tactic – small infantry groups.

▪️ From Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk), the enemy complains about weather conditions hindering UAV flights. Our troops are accumulating forces in the captured part of the city, assaulting its northeastern part.

▪️ The Eastern Group of Forces continues moving towards Guliaipole. The settlement of Veselyi in Zaporozhye region has been captured.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, in the Orekhov direction near Novodanilivka, positional battles are ongoing. In the area of Mala Tokmachka, the Russian Army continues clearing operations, increasing presence and strengthening the bridgehead for further offensive.





