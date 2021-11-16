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What's Really Behind "The Great Reset"? | Sorelle Amore Finance
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531 views • November 16, 2021
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by: Sorelle Amore Finance
Original url: https://youtu.be/SOS21GL8ZPY
From the video description:
Is this the real power behind the Great Reset? Look, we've all heard the taglines, seen the logos, and heard a story or two about what this could all be about. But what's the real truth?
Well, I can't say I know for sure. But based on how companies have used lobbying over the past century of human history, we have a pretty good idea of what generally happens when money goes into any concentrated PR effort. Let alone one that's being enacted on a global scale.
In this video, I'm not making any accusations. I'm just taking evidence and looking at what could potentially be happening in a hypothetical scenario. As always, it's good to follow the money in any of these scenarios.
Please let me know your thoughts. I'd love to hear what's on your mind.
0:00 - Winter is coming
0:47 - The controversy behind The Great Reset
2:24 - The power behind this whole thing
3:51 - Where does this money and power come from?
7:10 - The world's largest economic PR campaign
9:33 - It's a big club, but we ain't in it
11:35 - A few final thoughts
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https://www.abundantia.co/
► SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Abundantia Instagram: @abundantia.co https://www.instagram.com/abundantia.co/
• Sorelle's Instagram: @sorelleamore https://instagram.com/sorelleamore
• Abundantia Twitter: https://twitter.com/abundantiaco
• Abundantia Facebook: http://facebook.com/abundantiafinance
Sorelle and Leon.
Founders, Abundantia
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
by: Sorelle Amore Finance
Original url: https://youtu.be/SOS21GL8ZPY
From the video description:
Is this the real power behind the Great Reset? Look, we've all heard the taglines, seen the logos, and heard a story or two about what this could all be about. But what's the real truth?
Well, I can't say I know for sure. But based on how companies have used lobbying over the past century of human history, we have a pretty good idea of what generally happens when money goes into any concentrated PR effort. Let alone one that's being enacted on a global scale.
In this video, I'm not making any accusations. I'm just taking evidence and looking at what could potentially be happening in a hypothetical scenario. As always, it's good to follow the money in any of these scenarios.
Please let me know your thoughts. I'd love to hear what's on your mind.
0:00 - Winter is coming
0:47 - The controversy behind The Great Reset
2:24 - The power behind this whole thing
3:51 - Where does this money and power come from?
7:10 - The world's largest economic PR campaign
9:33 - It's a big club, but we ain't in it
11:35 - A few final thoughts
► IMPORTANT LINKS:
Enter your email below for free weekly lessons and insights into becoming financially free, investing, global tax and corporate structures, passports, residencies, and more.
https://www.abundantia.co/
► SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Abundantia Instagram: @abundantia.co https://www.instagram.com/abundantia.co/
• Sorelle's Instagram: @sorelleamore https://instagram.com/sorelleamore
• Abundantia Twitter: https://twitter.com/abundantiaco
• Abundantia Facebook: http://facebook.com/abundantiafinance
Sorelle and Leon.
Founders, Abundantia
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