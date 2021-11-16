BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What's Really Behind "The Great Reset"? | Sorelle Amore Finance
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
531 views • November 16, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective

by: Sorelle Amore Finance
Original url: https://youtu.be/SOS21GL8ZPY

From the video description:

Is this the real power behind the Great Reset? Look, we've all heard the taglines, seen the logos, and heard a story or two about what this could all be about. But what's the real truth?

Well, I can't say I know for sure. But based on how companies have used lobbying over the past century of human history, we have a pretty good idea of what generally happens when money goes into any concentrated PR effort. Let alone one that's being enacted on a global scale.

In this video, I'm not making any accusations. I'm just taking evidence and looking at what could potentially be happening in a hypothetical scenario. As always, it's good to follow the money in any of these scenarios.

Please let me know your thoughts. I'd love to hear what's on your mind.

0:00 - Winter is coming
0:47 - The controversy behind The Great Reset
2:24 - The power behind this whole thing
3:51 - Where does this money and power come from?
7:10 - The world's largest economic PR campaign
9:33 - It's a big club, but we ain't in it
11:35 - A few final thoughts

► IMPORTANT LINKS:
Enter your email below for free weekly lessons and insights into becoming financially free, investing, global tax and corporate structures, passports, residencies, and more.

https://www.abundantia.co/

► SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Abundantia Instagram: @abundantia.co https://www.instagram.com/abundantia.co/
• Sorelle's Instagram: @sorelleamore https://instagram.com/sorelleamore
• Abundantia Twitter: https://twitter.com/abundantiaco
• Abundantia Facebook: http://facebook.com/abundantiafinance

Sorelle and Leon.
Founders, Abundantia
Keywords
davosworld economic forumthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic&#8217;s IPO Looks Like a Speculative Disaster in the Making: Why I&#8217;m Staying Away

Anthropic’s IPO Looks Like a Speculative Disaster in the Making: Why I’m Staying Away

Mike Adams
Texas Declares Diesel Emergency as Fuel Supply Chain Strains

Texas Declares Diesel Emergency as Fuel Supply Chain Strains

Mike Adams
Trump denies sanctions relief offer as Tehran awaits formal U.S. response to ceasefire proposal

Trump denies sanctions relief offer as Tehran awaits formal U.S. response to ceasefire proposal

Willow Tohi
White House Rushes To Unload $400M in Ukraine Aid Before Congress Can Take It Back

White House Rushes To Unload $400M in Ukraine Aid Before Congress Can Take It Back

Garrison Vance
CBP Axes Biden-Era Rule Permitting Private Donations for Detained Illegals

CBP Axes Biden-Era Rule Permitting Private Donations for Detained Illegals

Douglas Harrington
The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together

The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy