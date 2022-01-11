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Indiscretion Speaks Ugly Of You - Proverbs 11:22 (NIV)
22 Like a gold ring in a pig’s snout
is a beautiful woman who shows no discretion.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Even a beautiful woman is marred by her imprudence.
Beauty is only skin deep:
but indiscretion is to the bone.
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