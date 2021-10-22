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Forsaking God For the Sake of Science. Campaign for Ethical Vaccines.
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60 views • October 22, 2021
Ground breaking article with links to Covid-19 Vaccine Info on all vaccines for the COVID-19 virus being distributed are produced and/or tested with cell lines that originated from an aborted child.
Forsaking God For the Sake of Science
By Debra Vinnedge, Founder
“What have you done? Listen: your brother’s blood cries out to me…” (Gn 4:10)
https://bit.ly/foresakinggod4science
Eugenics and Forced Sterilization
There are times in the history of mankind when we must take great pause and examine the path we have taken in the past and more importantly, what path we will take in the future to correct the twisted route that brought us here to begin with.
Covid-19 vaccine info
https://cogforlife.org/guidance/
The murdered infant comes to the virology lab; the ivory tower is befouled
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/22/murdered-infant-comes-to-virology-lab-ivory-tower-is-befouled/
Forsaking God For the Sake of Science
By Debra Vinnedge, Founder
“What have you done? Listen: your brother’s blood cries out to me…” (Gn 4:10)
https://bit.ly/foresakinggod4science
Eugenics and Forced Sterilization
There are times in the history of mankind when we must take great pause and examine the path we have taken in the past and more importantly, what path we will take in the future to correct the twisted route that brought us here to begin with.
Covid-19 vaccine info
https://cogforlife.org/guidance/
The murdered infant comes to the virology lab; the ivory tower is befouled
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/22/murdered-infant-comes-to-virology-lab-ivory-tower-is-befouled/
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