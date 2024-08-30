UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 11: Showdown on Mount Carmel

The showdown on Mount Carmel with the prophet Elijah and the prophets of Baal has to be one of the greatest displays of God's supernatural power. Elijah was just one man facing 850 prophets of Baal, the king's soldiers and a hostile crowd. The contest rules were simple: "The God that answers by fire, let him be God."

The prophets of Baal went first, trying to conjure up fire, even to the point of cutting themselves. After their failure, Elijah built a stone altar, prepared the wood and the sacrifice and then proceeded to drench everything with water. God answered his simple prayer with fire from heaven that consumed the stones, wood, sacrifice and even the water!

There was no confusion in the minds of the Israelites as to who was the true and living God and the prophets of Baal were rounded up and swiftly executed. The rain returned and Elijah outran King Ahab's horses back to Jezreel. This was a mountaintop experience to be sure and yet the next day Queen Jezebel was able to instill such fear in Elijah that he ran for his life.

Everyone has mountaintop experiences with forays into the valley of despair. Trusting the Lord in large and small matters is an issue that Christians struggle with on a daily basis. God knows the weakness of mankind and we can only remain strong when we completely trust in the Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1483.pdf

RLJ-1483 -- FEBRUARY 15, 2015

