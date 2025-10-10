White Victims of Multiculturalism - 2001 - Timothy Fetter - Hernandez is arrested 14 months later

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Timothy was on his way back to his family’s auto shop, when he became involved in some type of traffic incident with Sangster and Hernandez. The pair then followed Timothy home, shooting him after he parked his car, and continuing to do so after he got out and attempted to escape. The pair were arrested over a year later.