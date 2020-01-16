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Which Bible Translation Should We Be Reading?
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18 views • January 16, 2020
🙏🙏 Which Bible Translation Should We Be Reading? 🙏🙏
Know the different methods of Bible translation.
The literal approach seeks to render the original Greek, Hebrew or Aramaic into English as directly as possible.
This is obviously a valuable way to translate the Scriptures, except that occasionally this approach can miss the meaning of an idiom by rendering it so precisely. If I tell a Cuban congregation that it is “raining cats and dogs outside” and my translator tells them that “cats and dogs are falling out of the sky,” he has rendered my words literally but missed their meaning.
🙏🙏 Which Bible Translation Should We Be Reading? 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.christianpost.com/voice/which-bible-translation-should-i-be-reading.html
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: «Happiness» from https://www.bensound.com/
Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay
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🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#Bible #BibleTranslation #Gospel
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Know the different methods of Bible translation.
The literal approach seeks to render the original Greek, Hebrew or Aramaic into English as directly as possible.
This is obviously a valuable way to translate the Scriptures, except that occasionally this approach can miss the meaning of an idiom by rendering it so precisely. If I tell a Cuban congregation that it is “raining cats and dogs outside” and my translator tells them that “cats and dogs are falling out of the sky,” he has rendered my words literally but missed their meaning.
🙏🙏 Which Bible Translation Should We Be Reading? 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.christianpost.com/voice/which-bible-translation-should-i-be-reading.html
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: «Happiness» from https://www.bensound.com/
Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#Bible #BibleTranslation #Gospel
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