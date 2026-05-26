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I Will Never Turn on My President — And Neither Should You
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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"If saving our country from these globalist monsters is a cult — count me in for life."


Julie calls out the paid influencers trying to pull you into doom and doubt. They rant about gas prices and Iran while ignoring what Trump has already done: children saved, borders sealed, $20 trillion in manufacturing, energy independence, the biggest tax breaks in history, inflation slashed, crime at record lows, pharma prices cut, election integrity EOs, and over 250 actions to put America first.


Trump told us in 2016 he would eradicate the deep state. Everything is timing. Julie will never back down. Those who understand this war keep moving forward with unwavering faith — we have already won.


Trust your president. No fear. Be locked in. God bless Donald J. Trump. We love you.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy