You walk towards the suffering of war, At this moment prayer must be greater than in the past

Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 25, 2025

(Rev. 8:13) “Then I looked again and heard an eagle flying high overhead cry out in a loud voice, “Woe! Woe! Woe to the inhabitants of the earth from the rest of the trumpet blasts that the three angels are about to blow!”

(Rev. 9:12-14) “The first woe has passed, but there are two more to come. Then the sixth angel blew his trumpet, and I heard a voice coming from the [four] horns of the gold altar before God, telling the sixth angel who held the trumpet, “Release the four angels who are bound at the banks of the great river Euphrates.”

(Rev. 11:14) “The second woe has passed, but the third is coming soon.”