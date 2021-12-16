⁣W.H.O. WHISTLEBLOWER CONNECTS THE DOTS [Legal Immunity, Mafia Agency, the constitution of the WHO]"...the WHO functions more like a private corporation than it does a public health agency, working to advance the interests of Big Pharma and other pro-vaccine forces like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation."" ...WHO member states, of which there 193, are bound by whatever rules and restrictions the WHO decides to impose in the name of “public health.” "CONSTITUTION OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION pdfCONSTITUTION OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONNew York, 22 July 1946W.H.O. WHISTLEBLOWER CONNECTS THE DOTS [2021-07-20] - DR. ASTRID STUCKELBURGER AND DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)Former ethics researcher at the W.H.O., Dr. Astrid Stuckelburger, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes at the Globalists Deep State Medical Mafia Agency, their conflicts of interests, and who’s really been pulling the strings in the #Covid19 pandemic response. The WHO is part of the Globalist Deep State United Nations which is pushing the two world depopulation agendas known as Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 as part of the United Nations New World Order agenda.WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic 3-8-21Dr. Astrid Stückelberger dropped some major bombshells during a recent interview that completely blew the lid on billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO), and other nefarious elements that all conspired together to perpetrate the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic on the world.A scientist, writer and WHO insider, Dr. Stückelberger used to believe in the work of the United Nations arm until she started to see some serious red flags with the way it operates. Much like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WHO functions more like a private corporation than it does a public health agency, working to advance the interests of Big Pharma and other pro-vaccine forces like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.As a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland as well as a lecturer within the Institute of Global Health of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Geneva, Dr. Stückelberger is a credible source, by the way, whose insider information about the WHO is noteworthy.In a nutshell, WHO member states, of which there 193, are bound by whatever rules and restrictions the WHO decides to impose in the name of “public health.” With the Chinese virus, the WHO pronounced all sorts of new requirements that the vast majority went along with, except for two: Iran and the United States under President Donald Trump.Behind the scenes, Gates and his cohorts, along with GAVI, were steering the WuFlu ship with the WHO appearing to make all the decisions. And thanks to the way the WHO operates, the plandemic was easy to implement.“It is embedded in the constitution of the WHO,” says Dr. Stückelberger about the ease with which the WHO is able to decree international ‘health regulations.’ “So, they don’t need to adopt it. It is immediately approved and it’s an obligation, so it is legally binding.”Bill Gates petitioned to become his own “member state” at the WHOGates holds an incredible amount of sway over decisions made at the WHO, which impact most countries around the world. He has paid the agency so much money over the years that he now thinks he has the right to vote as if he was his own country.Dr. Stückelberger explains that Gates holds immunity in Switzerland where such deals are made, as does GAVI, and has repeatedly tried to become his own “member state” in the eyes of the WHO – though it is unclear if he was ever actually voted in as such.Dr. Stückelberger witnessed firsthand how the WHO has been holding the same types of exercises for years, which is what first tipped her off to something fishy. She also notes that in recent years, the WHO has changed all sorts of definitions in its health guidelines to allow for any form of influenza or even the common cold to potentially be declared a “pandemic.”Even the word “immunity,” she says, which we likewise noted, has been redefined by the WHO to only include vaccine-related “immunity” as opposed to natural immunity.WHO WHISTLEBLOWER DR ASTRID STUCKELBERGER EXPOSE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES OF BILL GATES AND GAVI