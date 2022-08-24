U.S. Embassy urges citizens to leave Ukraine

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Reuters
Aug 23, 2022 Ukrainians on Wednesday will mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union and six months since Russia's invasion. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued a new security alert, urging U.S. citizens to leave the country.
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