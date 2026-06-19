💥🇺🇦 Annihilation of a Ukrainian "Baba Yaga"-type UAV command post by "Rubikon" operators.



Both houses with Ukrainian pilots were blown up by a hit from the relatively light BM-35 kamikaze drone.



It is believed the charges for Ukrainian bomber UAVs detonated inside the houses.

Adding:

Fire in Kholodnohirskyi District of Kharkiv after a strike by cruise air bombs early in the morning.

Adding:

Ukraine hopes to end the war before the onset of winter through diplomatic efforts and increasing pressure on Russia,according to Zelensky's statement at a meeting of the European Council.



He also stated that if the hostilities continue for another winter, Ukraine will need a separate support package. This includes gas supplies, diesel fuel, energy equipment, and at least 300 missiles for air defense systems.



Zelensky also stated that he is ready for negotiations with Putin and immediately called him a "madman".



"Putin wants everything to burn for us, and he's a madman - our partners can feel that. Ukraine is ready to negotiate with him, despite this"